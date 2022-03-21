Kildare students take part in National Day of Remembrance Ceremony

Pearl and Max Courtney lay wreaths to commemorate National Day of Remembrance Ceremony
Two Fifth Class pupils, Max and Pearl Courtney, who are twins that attend Scoil Chéile Chríost Rathmore N.S. were invited to take part in a National Day of Remembrance and Reflection Ceremony which took place in the Garden of Remembrance on Sunday, March 20.
Max and Pearl Courtney with Tanáiste Leo Varadkar
The Ceremony was organised by the Government, represented by the Tanáiste Leo Varadkar to remember all those who died during the pandemic and to pay tribute to everyone who has contributed to the national effort to tackle the virus and the challenges of Covid-19. It included readings, music and wreath laying by representatives of those who have been bereaved and frontline workers. There was also a Minutes Silence as a mark of respect.
The ceremony was televised live on RTE 1 television and hosted by Mary Kennedy. Various frontline workers, community volunteers and those who lost loved ones over the last two years laid wreaths on the water of the cross-shaped pool. The ceremony was started by Dr Wahid Atlaf, a consultant and head of intensive care at Waterford University Hospital. It was an honour for Pearl and Max Courtney who were invited to lay a Wreath during the ceremony representing the children of Ireland.
