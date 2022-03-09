Search

09 Mar 2022

Turkish cuisine restaurant planned for the Main Street in Naas, Kildare, planning permission documents show

Pic: Engin_Akyurt via Pixabay

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

09 Mar 2022 8:20 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Planning permission documents show that a new restaurant specialising in Turkish cuisine has been proposed for a property located on South Main Street in Naas.

The applicant, a company named Qasim Foods Ltd, is seeking permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) for a number of changes.

Firstly, Qasim Foods Ltd is seeking consent from KCC for the change of use of the existing ground floor retail unit to a restaurant unit for the preparation of hot and cold foods for consumption on the premises with ancillary take away use at Number 23, South Main Street, Naas.

Secondly, it said in the proposal: "the development will include a new kitchen layout, food wash and preparation area, toilets and new seating area to cater for maximum 25 people."

Lastly, the group wants the name of the business to change on the façade from "Evita" to "Passion for Food - Turkish Cuisine".

It is understood that, according to the proposal to KCC, the existing timber façade structure will not change physically; all together with associated site works."

The date received is listed as March 8, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as April 11 and May 2 respectively.

According to the website SoloCheck.ie, Qasim Foods Limited was set up on Friday, September 9, 2016, and has a current partial address in County Meath.

