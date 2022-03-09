Cardiac Physiotherapy Clinic proposed for business campus in Kildare, planning permission documents show

File Pic
Newly submitted planning permission documents show that a new Cardiac Physiotherapy Clinic has been proposed for a business campus in Kildare.
The applicant, one Karen Craddock, is seeking permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) "for a single storey Cardiac Physiotherapy Clinic building, and the provision of all other associated site excavation, infrastructural and site development works above and below ground at Site 8, Kilcullen Business Campus, Kilcullen, County Kildare."
This would also include ancillary bicycle and car parking, refuse storage area, lighting, new pedestrian access with accessible ramp, footpaths, landscaping and boundary treatments.
According to the documents, the date received is listed as March 7, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as April 10 and May 1 respectively.
