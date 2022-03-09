'Enough is enough' for vacant housing in Kilcock, Kildare councillor says

One councillor has said that "enough is enough" in relation to the vacant housing situation in the town of Kilcock.

Speaking at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, March 4, Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan proposed that Kildare County Council (KCC) "should write to the owners of vacant properties in Kilcock requesting an update and any future plans they have for same."

Explaining his stance, Cllr Durkan said: "Enough is enough at this stage.

Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan

He added: "I am not suggesting that every vacant property is fit for residential purposes, but something must be done... these vacant buildings are a blight on the town, which is otherwise so beautiful."

Cllr Durkan's motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil Cllr Paul Ward, who said to a representative of KCC at the meeting: "There are some sensitive issues here, so please make sure we are kept up to date on this matter."

KCC has since confirmed that its Vacant Homes Officer will write to the owners of these properties as requested.