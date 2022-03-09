Search

09 Mar 2022

Camile Thai food chain in Kildare launches new sustainability initiative

New Managing Director Camile Thai Ireland Daniel Greene with Founder and CEO Brody Sweeney

Daragh Nolan

09 Mar 2022 11:10 AM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Camile Thai Kitchen, announced yesterday, they would be displaying the Carbon Footprint of each dish, on its Menus and Website. This initiative by the chain is the first time in Europe that such information has been made easily accessible for guests and the general public.

The health focused Thai chain has two locations in Kildare in Naas and Newbridge and a smaller version of the takeaway known as Petite Camile that is in the Circle K on the M9 near Kilcullen.

As part of the initiative Camile are making information on how to calculate carbon footprints, available to other restaurants, to help them solve this problem.

The Carbon Footprint of a dish is multifaceted, from water consumption to storage and transport. In order
to create a clear, concise way to communicate these values for guests, Camile worked with a leading accessible provider of food carbon labels, ‘My Emissions’. Factoring in all the contributing elements, Camile Thai Founder and CEO Brody Sweeny and newly appointed Managing Director Daniel Greene lunching the initiative at Camile Thai Point Square Dublin

Emissions have Developed an A-E rating scale based on the Carbon intensity (‘A’ signalling Low impact and E Very High).

Speaking at the launch was newly appointed MD Camile Thai Ireland Daniel Greene, who in 2015 was instrumental at Camile Thai in the development and addition of Nutritional information to Camile’s menus.

“When it comes to reducing our impact on the environment, small changes can have a huge impact. By
simply swapping out beef (rated E) for tofu (rated A) in our Green Curry saves more emissions than a single
train journey from London to Paris. We are all much more aware of how vital it is to make positive changes
and are delighted to be able to give our guests easy access to information that can help," Mr Greene said.

From Compostable Packaging to supplying nutritional information for each dish, Camile has pioneered ways to empower guests with information and many of their initiatives have gone on to be widely adopted across the industry. Founder &amp; CEO Brody Sweeney welcomes the continuation of this trend: “Introducing the addition of carbon ratings to our menu will help encourage change on an individual level, but it would also be great to see more restaurants across Ireland providing this information. We may be the first but hopefully are not the last."

