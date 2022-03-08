Planning permission documents show Kildare pub may receive substantial changes

A Kildare pub may receive substantial changes, new planning permission documents have shown.

The applicant, William Donoghue, has sought permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) to make a number of changes at The Curragh Inn, which is located at Edward Street and Dawson Street in the town of Newbridge.

According to the documents, Mr Donoghue is specifically seeking permission from KCC for "the demolition of existing structures located to the rear of existing property and the replacement of the existing structures with a ground, first and second floor extension to the rear of existing property."

This would include changes to all elevations together with all proposed finishes and detailing for the change of use of the existing public house at ground floor level to retail use, full planning permission for the use of first floor extension as retail and office space and for full planning permission for the use of the second floor as office space/ innovation hub.

Mr Donoghue is also seeking consent from KCC "for the provision of all relevant storage and plant rooms and circulation spaces within the proposed development, and that the proposed development will retain and refurbish all existing features of the original building located along the Main Street and will create a new streetscape to serve the proposed development along Dawson Street."

In addition, permission is being sought for "the proposed development will retain all existing foul, storm and watermain connections to adjoining public services, and for all associated site development works for the proposed development located at the property."

The date received is listed as March 4, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as April 7 and April 28 respectively.

Previously, The Curragh Inn was sold in November 2020, after being on the market for nine months, and was also briefly shut for several months in 2016.

The Curragh Inn has been well-known throughout the town for music gigs, and for also being a popular venue for charity fundraisers.