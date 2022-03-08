LATEST: Underground power cable route going near Naas, Sallins, Clane and Prosperous

EirGrid, the operator of the national electricity grid has today announced the emerging best performing route option for the Kildare-Meath Grid Upgrade.

The Kildare-Meath Grid Upgrade is a high-capacity underground cable connecting Dunstown substation near Two Mile House in Kildare and Woodland substation near Batterstown in Meath.

The EirGrid team evaluated four possible routes and carried out a range of assessments to determine advantages and disadvantages of each route.

Following an extensive 12-week consultation across Kildare and Meath, building on previous engagement, during which EirGrid listened and engaged with communities, stakeholders, businesses and landowners on the four proposed routes, Option A (the

Red Option) has been identified as the emerging best performing route option.

The route is the most westerly of the shortlisted cable route options and is approximately 51km in length, with an estimated off-road section of six kilometres.

It will require the crossing of waterways, railway lines, and motorways including the M7 and M4, where potential off-road sections are still under consideration.

EirGrid agricultural liaison officers will be engaging directly with landowners in this regard.

Speaking about the emerging route option, EirGrid’s Chief Infrastructure Officer, Michael Mahon said, “We have identified this option after extensive engagement with the public, stakeholders and communities. We will be carrying out further analysis,

including technical and environmental considerations and will continue to work with and listen to the public in order to establish a final route.”

“In the coming months our team will be on hand to answer any questions people may have about the project and final route selection. I want to thank all those who have proactively engaged with us to date.”

The Kildare Meath Grid Upgrade will help to more effectively transfer power to the east of the country and distribute it within the electricity network in Meath, Kildare and surrounding counties. It will also help to facilitate the integration of renewable

energy on the grid by strengthening the network and help meet the growing demand for electricity in the east.

For more information about the emerging best performing route option, visit www.eirgrid.ie/KildareMeath.

Welcomed by Chamber

Meanwhile, County Kildare Chamber today welcomed the emerging best performing route option for the grid upgrade by Eirgrid and said this follows extensive consultation with Eirgrid and the County Kildare Chamber membership throughout 2021.

Allan Shine, Chamber Chief Executive said: “ Option A (the Red Option) has been identified as the emerging best performing route option. The route option agreed upon will require extensive dialogue with both landowners, businesses and community groups. The upgrade will enable further growth in the mid-east region which is critical as we must meet the growing demands for electricity.

"This project is crucial so that the network is strong enough to carry extra electricity and handle power generated in a variety of ways from many different renewable sources. County Development Plans for Meath and Kildare require a sufficient electricity supply in order to zone commercial land. Large indigenous SMEs and our cluster of multinationals need to be confident we can provide a steady supply of power into the future. We require a modern and stable infrastructure with a capacity to meet future demands, we must remain competitive and this project will support the growth of the economy in the region. The demand for data centres particularly in Kildare will be supported by the completion of this upgrade. We look forward to engaging with Eirgrid on the preferred route option with our membership over the coming weeks”.