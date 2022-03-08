Search

08 Mar 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

08 Mar 2022 11:48 AM

Picture Special as big numbers turn out for Kildare GAA Footballers and Hurlers Meet & Greet session at Hawkfield.

Hurlers let two point lead slip but gain valuable point in AHL draw with Carlow, extensive report, reaction and comment.

Lilies head to The Orchard in search of a point or two (Tommy Callaghan);

Round 2 of the Aldridge Cup, reports and fixtures.

Win not enough to see Kildare U20 through.

All square as Kildare Ladies look forward to a League semi-final, while the U16 girls get their championship ambitions off to a perfect and impressive start.

Basketball: Pipers Hill crowned schools league champions.

Rugby: Naas defeated by league leaders in AIL but retain fourth spot.

Towns Cup: wins for Newbridge and Naas.

Golf: Picture Special from Newbridge Golf Club captains' drive-in.

Seamus Power new Touring Pro at The K Club;

Pitch & Putt: Part 1 of a series of coaching guides begins this week.

Racing: Double the order of the day.

Greyhounds: Great start to Unraced Bitch Sweepstake.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media