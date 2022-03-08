Picture Special as big numbers turn out for Kildare GAA Footballers and Hurlers Meet & Greet session at Hawkfield.
Hurlers let two point lead slip but gain valuable point in AHL draw with Carlow, extensive report, reaction and comment.
Lilies head to The Orchard in search of a point or two (Tommy Callaghan);
Round 2 of the Aldridge Cup, reports and fixtures.
Win not enough to see Kildare U20 through.
All square as Kildare Ladies look forward to a League semi-final, while the U16 girls get their championship ambitions off to a perfect and impressive start.
Basketball: Pipers Hill crowned schools league champions.
Rugby: Naas defeated by league leaders in AIL but retain fourth spot.
Towns Cup: wins for Newbridge and Naas.
Golf: Picture Special from Newbridge Golf Club captains' drive-in.
Seamus Power new Touring Pro at The K Club;
Pitch & Putt: Part 1 of a series of coaching guides begins this week.
Racing: Double the order of the day.
Greyhounds: Great start to Unraced Bitch Sweepstake.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now.
