Essential repairs in Kilcullen to take place tomorrow, Kildare County Council announce

File Pic: Main Street, Kilcullen
Essential repairs will take place in the town of Kilcullen tomorrow, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.
KCC said in a statement: "Essential repairs will be carried out in Kilcullen on Wednesday, March 2, supply to lower main street from the Bridge as far as Brennan’s Hardware may experience low pressure or loss of supply from 10am until 3pm."
Eddie Grainger and Liam McLoughlin with local residents Rita McLoughlin, Mary McLoughlin and Murtagh Grainger.
Niall Healy is the managing director of NHC Construction Ltd, pictured outside Gaelcholáiste Chill Dara, Naas, on Monday. Pic: A. Conway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.