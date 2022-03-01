Naas CBS manager reacts to Kildare school reaching All-Ireland final

Naas CBS manager Padraic Cribbin
Naas CBS manager, Padraic Cribben was overjoyed with his side's win and said he was over the moon, two All-Ireland finals in three years.
“I never expected a score line like that, especially in those conditions; we had decided to play with the wind if we won the toss but we didn't, won the throw-in and went straight down the middle and scored the goal that settled us down.”
The manager added that he felt the defending, from some of the forwards in particular was brilliant, Gavin Thompson, Kevin Cummins led the charge overall very happy with the win and the display.
Padraic said that he told his lads during the week “Jarlath's have the tradition, we have to blow them away with a pace they have not experienced before and that is exactly what we did.”
It was the best Naas CBS have played all year and the manager added that “we will ensure now we will bring them back to earth next week as we prepare for the All-Ireland final on St Patrick's Day, but now we have got there we must win it, vital.”
