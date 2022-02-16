Playground in Kilcullen, Kildare closed today

Pic: Kildare County Council
A playground located in Kilcullen, Kildare will be closed today.
Kildare County Council (KCC) said in a statement: "The playground at the Community Centre in Kilcullen will be closed today, Wednesday February 16 2022."
"This is to facilitate the installation of a new gate post."
KCC added that queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie, and offered its apologies for any inconvenience caused.
