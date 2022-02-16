Road to be closed in intervals over 42 Days, Kildare County Council announce

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that a road will be closed in temporary intervals for a total of 42 Days.

On behalf of Glenveagh Homes, and in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 KCC gives notice that it intends to close the Southgreen Road entering into Link Road periodically during the period commencing Monday, March 14.

It is understood that this is being done in order to facilitate the installation of a new road junction complete with all services at the entrance to the housing development.

KCC elaborated: "Planned works are programmed for 42 calendar days: advance notification of start date will be provided.

"Roads will be opened early if works are completed early."

Alternative Routes:

KCC added: "Northbound vehicles travelling on Southgreen Road towards Rathangan will be diverted onto the R401 and redirected back onto the Southgreen Road at Ballyvoneen at the junction with the Southgreen Road.

"Southbound vehicles travelling on the R401 will be directed to continue on the R401 towards the R401 (Dunmurray Road) and onwards to the R415 and Kildare Town Centre.

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

"Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained," KCC said.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21 2022.

A PDF map of the road provided by KCC can be viewed by clicking here.