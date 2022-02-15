Search

15 Feb 2022

Kildare TD wants a new centre for elderly community in Monasterevin

Monasterevin. File picture

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

15 Feb 2022 5:02 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare TD has said that she wants a new centre for the elderly community in the town of Monasterevin.

Sinn Féin (SF) TD Patricia Ryan made the comments while visiting her colleagues David Cullinane TD and Réada Cronin TD in the latter's office in Naas last Friday.

Ms Ryan said: "Monasterevin daycare centre opened in 1996, but it closed in 2014 after concerns were raised by the county's Fire Officer.

"The building is owned by the HSE and it is an integral part of our town, and helps to foster and provide friendship between elderly people in Monasterevin, as well as surrounding areas."

She continued: "Today's services provide a social outlet for other people to have dinner, enjoy bingo and sing-songs: it has been accommodated by the Pavillion of Monasterevin, which is the local GFC, for the last seven years.

Patricia Ryan TD, Sinn Féin

"The premises are really unsuitable because, at best, they are only (on) a temporary basis, and as for the meals on wheels service provided, the kitchens are not suitable... we are extremely grateful for them to allow us to use them, but we really need for the HSE to push for a new building."

Ms Ryan added that while she was aware that the Covid-19 situation caused delays, she said that the local community "really wants to push for it now".

She elaborated: "It was to go to e-tender in November or December, but it hasn't gone there yet, and we really want to get it done as soon as possible.

"For these reasons, a new centre would be vital for our elderly community, and as the SF Spokesperson for Elderly People, I want to say that they are not regressing and that they are having all the services they need, which is why I brought this to David Cullinane," she concluded.

In related Monasterevin news, a Women's Shed opened up today near the town's Council Hall, beside Frawley's.

