15 Feb 2022

NEW WARNING: Met Eireann says "multi-hazard" Storm Eunice could bring damaging wind and snow to Kildare and Ireland

Weather chart for Friday for Storm Eunice / wxcharts.com

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

15 Feb 2022 4:42 PM

Met Eireann has issued a specific advance advisory about Storm Eunice for Thursday night and Friday morning.

The forecaster warned of a "multi-hazard and disruptive event with damaging winds, heavy rain and snow possible".

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is already in place for Storm Dudley from 12 noon on Wednesday to 12 noon on Thursday.

Officials from Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) met with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management’s Crisis Management Team, Met Éireann, Office of Public Works, ESB and other and government departments and agencies this morning to discuss the implications of the coming storms.  
 
A Council spokesperson added: "We will continue to monitor the situation as further information emerges on the storms.
 
"Nationally, all road users are being advised to be aware of the dangers once the storms have passed. People intending to travel around the predicted storm times should monitor the Met Éireann warnings and only travel if it is safe to do so.  When the extreme weather passes road users will still have to contend with potentially hazardous road conditions such as flooded roads and possibly downed pylons, lines, trees, branches, and other debris which could block roads. Any road closures or diversions put in place by Local Authorities and An Garda Síochána should be adhered to."

The latest Met Eireann advisory warns: 

"Through Thursday night and Friday morning, Storm Eunice will track eastwards over Ireland.

"It has the potential to be a multi-hazard and disruptive event with damaging winds, heavy rain and snow possible.

"Current indications are that the strongest winds are most likely to affect southern counties and the most significant falls of snow are most likely over central and northern parts of the country with locally blizzard conditions possible for a time and disruption to travel.

"Warnings will be issued on Wednesday morning and updated on Thursday morning."

