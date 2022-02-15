Search

15 Feb 2022

Test dog faeces for DNA to trace their irresponsible Kildare owners

Dog dirt is being left behind

The lakes area at Naas is popular with dog owners

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

15 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The only way to solve the problem of dog faeces left in public areas throughout Naas is to take samples of DNA testing.

This is what happens in some European countries where dog ownership and registration rules are much tighter and where DNA can be used to  identify the owner.

That’s the view of an exasperated councillor, Carmel Kelly, who wants dog owners reminded of their responsibility to clean up after their pens by painting stencils in pink.

These stencils are painted on pathways in public places and the stencils are due to be renewed  by the end of June in Naas, Johnstown, Kill and Sallins.

Cllr Kelly told a Naas Municipal District meeting on February 8 that “we have a huge issue with dog fouling” adding “short of testing it for DNA like they do on the continent, I don’t know the answer.”

Cllr Kelly also asked Waterways Ireland to install audio warning systems along the Grand Canal reminding owners not to leave the dog dirt in their wake.

She also called for the warning system to be deployed along the greenway and blueway routes as these will attract dog owners.

Cllr Kelly said the council should pursue “anything that will make people stop.”

But KCC official Mairéad Hunt said there are no plans to put audio warning systems on the greenway of bluebell - but a code of practice will set out the requirements for all users of both amenities.

Ms Hunt also said KCC would raise this issue of concern with the steering groups behind the greenway and blueway.

