Two playgrounds to be briefly closed tomorrow, Kildare County Council says

Two playgrounds will be briefly closed tomorrow, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
KCC explained: "The playgrounds at Sallins Road, Clane and Station Road, Newbridge will be closed tomorrow, Thursday February 10 2022.
"This is to facilitate power washing at these locations."
"Both playgrounds will reopen on Friday February 11 2022."
KCC added that queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
