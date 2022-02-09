Kildare Senator lays out plans proposed for Kilcullen town centre

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the progress of the Environmental and Public Realm Improvement Works in Kilcullen Town Centre. The consultation portal opened at 9.30am this morning and submissions must be made no later than 4.30 pm on March 23, 2022.

Senator O’Loughlin said, “I am pleased to see this development progressing. The community in Kilcullen absolutely deserve to have a town centre that is fit for purpose. This development was first proposed in 2017 with a concept plan drawn up in 2018, so it has been something we have been trying to get done for some time. It is great to finally see some movement on it.”

“The proposed works include footpath widening and resurfacing. Resurfacing of riverside walkway and LED lighting introduced. Upgrade of street furniture and street lighting to include a multi-functional lighting column in Market Square. Resurfacing of Market Square and introduction of new stepped access from Main Street, planter and street furniture. Upgrade of stepped access to riverside walkway from Market Square. Junction improvements at/within Bentley’s Lane (L-60741-0) to include a raised pedestrian crossing, as well as 3 Pedestrian crossings on Main Street.”

“The Government are delivering significant funding to support the development of rural Ireland through our action 'Our Rural Future'. Minister for Public Expenditure Micheal McGrath has made huge amounts of money available through grants and through funding for local authorities to support local, rural regeneration projects. I am hopeful that more projects such as this will be delivered around South Kildare. Ensuring that our rural communities are vibrant and well-resourced is a key focus of mine.”

Senator O’Loughlin concluded “The planned development of Kilcullen Town Centre will transform the space and I look forward to seeing work progressing. I am available to assist anyone in make a submission before the closing date of 4.30 pm on 23rd March 2022.”