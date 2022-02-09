Search

09 Feb 2022

Kildare Senator lays out plans proposed for Kilcullen town centre

Kildare Senator lays out plans proposed for Kilcullen town centre

Kildare Senator lays out development plans for Kilcullen town centre

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

09 Feb 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the progress of the Environmental and Public Realm Improvement Works in Kilcullen Town Centre. The consultation portal opened at 9.30am this morning and submissions must be made no later than 4.30 pm on March 23, 2022.

Senator O’Loughlin said, “I am pleased to see this development progressing. The community in Kilcullen absolutely deserve to have a town centre that is fit for purpose. This development was first proposed in 2017 with a concept plan drawn up in 2018, so it has been something we have been trying to get done for some time. It is great to finally see some movement on it.”

“The proposed works include footpath widening and resurfacing. Resurfacing of riverside walkway and LED lighting introduced. Upgrade of street furniture and street lighting to include a multi-functional lighting column in Market Square. Resurfacing of Market Square and introduction of new stepped access from Main Street, planter and street furniture. Upgrade of stepped access to riverside walkway from Market Square. Junction improvements at/within Bentley’s Lane (L-60741-0) to include a raised pedestrian crossing, as well as 3 Pedestrian crossings on Main Street.”

“The Government are delivering significant funding to support the development of rural Ireland through our action 'Our Rural Future'. Minister for Public Expenditure Micheal McGrath has made huge amounts of money available through grants and through funding for local authorities to support local, rural regeneration projects. I am hopeful that more projects such as this will be delivered around South Kildare. Ensuring that our rural communities are vibrant and well-resourced is a key focus of mine.”

Senator O’Loughlin concluded “The planned development of Kilcullen Town Centre will transform the space and I look forward to seeing work progressing. I am available to assist anyone in make a submission before the closing date of 4.30 pm on 23rd March 2022.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media