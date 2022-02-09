Clane AC hosts major 5k road race

Clane Athletics Club will host a major 5k road race. Runners from across the country have been racing to sign up to an exciting new high profile 5k race that looks set to become a prominent fixture on the Irish running calendar.

Clane Athletics Club, in conjunction with locally based industry leading timing company Pop Up Races, will host the inaugural ‘Streets of Clane 5K Road Race’ on Tuesday night, February 15.

The Athletics Ireland approved event will be the first of its kind in Kildare and has attracted the support of successful make-up brand AYU, which has its origins in Clane.

Running two and half laps of the closed road course through the main street and around the town’s ring road, it will feature two races and the course will give runners the chance to kick off 2022 with a PB.

The ‘Open’ race will leave the start line at 19:30 and will be followed by the 'Elite’ race at 20:15. With the Elite race open to male athletes who have run Sub 17-minutes and female athletes who have run 20-minutes, the race has attracted a quality field which should make for an exciting spectacle for the crowds the organisers are hoping will be out in force on the night to support runners in both races.

Having opened a purpose built 200m running track on the grounds of the town’s secondary school Scoil Mhuire at the end of 2019, Clane Athletic Club has been going from strength to strength recently and hosting the ‘Street of Clane’ is another major milestone for the Club.

The attention the race is attracting is firmly putting the club on the national stage and given the large numbers entered for the inaugural 5k the club is hopeful the race will be able to establish itself as one of the high profile opening races of the running season in Ireland.