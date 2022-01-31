Kildare County Council progresses development of Grand Canal Greenway

Kildare County Council (KCC) is progressing the delivery of an 11km section of the Grand Canal Greenway from Aylmer Bridge to Sallins, which will open to the Public in late 2022.

The council explained: "The Greenway, when complete, will be a wonderful amenity, providing a safe cycling and walking route (3M in width) along the bank on the Grand Canal."

"As part of the delivery of the Greenway, from February 15, works will begin on the removal of trees along an 850m stretch of the Grand Canal Bank, northbound from Sallins towards the railway bridge.

KCC continued: "This work is necessary in order to facilitate the construction of the Greenway towpath, including works to stabilize the existing slope and achieve the minimum required width for the cycling and walking route.

"Environmental impact and landscaping are priorities for KCC in the delivery of this Greenway: an arborist has been engaged to advise on quality landscaping solutions as part of this project, including suitable replacement trees following these works, to mitigate against the potential loss of vegetation and to ensure this section is aesthetically pleasing.

"The mature trees proposed for removal are suffering from disease and are likely to suffer a high mortality rate in the coming years. Independent of the proposed greenway works it has been recommended by the arborist that these trees be removed within the next 1-3 years on the grounds of safety and good management.

"A number of mature good quality disease free trees have been identified by the arborists survey along the route, greenway works have been designed around these trees and they are to be retained."

KCC added that a "soil nail" system with a "geocell topsoil retention mat" will be used, which will retain a layer of topsoil at the steepened embankment of this 850m stretch and allow vegetation to re-establish, giving a natural appearance to the slope in keeping with the nature of a Greenway and providing a more pleasant view to those using the Greenway.

"KCC asks for patience while this work is being carried out: this is the first phase of development, and while there will be a period of time where the existing boundary is removed, this will be rectified as the construction of the Greenway progresses to deliver this wonderful amenity for Kildare," the council concluded.