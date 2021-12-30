Blood clinic coming to Kildare Town later today

File Pic
A blood clinic will be coming to Kildare Town later today, according to Kildare FM radio station.
The clinic will operate from 3.45pm to 8pm, at the Educate Together National School, on the Melitta Road in the town.
It follows after a blood clinic was temporarily opened up at the Monread Community Centre, Maudlins Avenue, which ran from 12pm to 4.15pm yesterday.
All Irish Blood Transfusion Service clinics are by appointment only: All potential donors can book an appointment by calling: 1800 222 111.
Another blood clinic has been confirmed for January 4 to January 6 on the grounds of Sarsfields GAA Club in Newbridge.
