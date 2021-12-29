Have you seen Jodie? Appeal over missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Joseph (also known as Jodie) Burns who was last seen in Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon on Sunday 26th December 2021.
Jodie is 16 years old. He is described as being 5’ 11” in height, with short, blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.
When last seen, Jodie was wearing a red Nike tracksuit and a black Canada Goose jacket.
Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
