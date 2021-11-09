Search

09/11/2021

Kildare Minister and Senator both welcome government's €70 million agrifood investment

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

One Senator and one Minister from Kildare have both welcomed the announcement of the Irish government's recent €70 million agrifood investment.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin took to her official Twitter account to say: "This fund will help farmers and those working in food production to diversify their offering, (and) to attract new markets and customers post-Brexit, making their business more resilient and sustainable into the long term."

"It will also help them prepare for a low carbon future."

Her comments were similarly echoed by Minister of State with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Deputy Martin Heydon TD.

The Fine Gael politician also took to his Twitter account to welcome the news, saying: "I welcome a €70 million investment in 22 agrifood companies announced by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to help them diversify post-Brexit."

"As Minister for new market development, I will work closely with my colleague Minister Charlie McConalogue to capitalise on the opportunities this will create."

Deputy Heydon has been a vocal proponent of the agrifood business, especially in the wake of Brexit: last month, he urged local businesses and farmers in Kildare to consider a €330m Brexit loan scheme.

Yesterday, he also voiced his concerns over the UK potentially triggering Article 16.

Meanwhile, Senator O' Loughlin recently made headlines recently when she drew attention to the case of missing Suncroft man Martin 'Murt' Doyle.

