Kildare Minister follows up Bord Bia Seminar with trip to German Food Fair

A Minister from Kildare has followed up on their Bord Bia Seminar from last month with trip to a well-known biennial German Food and Beverage Fair.

Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with responsibility for Research & Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development, Martin Heydon TD, recently posted on his official Facebook page about his trip to the Anuga Food Fair in the city of Cologne.

Minister Heydon said in his post: "In the first 16 months of my role as Minister of State for new market development I’ve mainly been restricted to virtual trade events to promote the world class food and drink produced by our farmers and food businesses."

"As we continue our post-pandemic recovery it was great to further strengthen our ties to an important EU market for our agri-food exports as we continue to diversify our markets following Brexit."

He concluded: "It was great to meet the many businesses flying the green flag abroad including Kildare’s Brady Family Ham, the Bord Bia team in Europe as well as our Agricultural attaché and consulate/Embassy team in Germany."

Previously, Minister Heydon led the "Driving Growth in West Africa" Client Seminar.

The virtual event featured insights from senior commercial stakeholders on trading with West Africa, with particular emphasis on the dairy, alcohol and seafood sectors.

The Anuga Food Fair takes place over four days and is sub-divided into ten separate fairs, each covering a different category of food and beverages.