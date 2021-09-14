Search

14/09/2021

Kildare TD leads Bord Bia Seminar on "Driving Growth in West Africa"

Martin Heydon, TD, Fine Gael

Martin Heydon, TD, Fine Gael

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Minister of State with special responsibility for New Market Development has recently led Bord Bia's "Driving Growth in West Africa" Client Seminar.

Martin Heydon, who is a TD for Fine Gael, led virtual event, which featured insights from senior commercial stakeholders on trading with West Africa, with particular emphasis on the dairy, alcohol and seafood sectors.

Speaking ahead of the seminar, Minister Heydon said: "Ireland has consistently supplied quality, safe and sustainable food worldwide: with a population of 320 million, markets in West Africa provide a significant opportunity for our agri-food  exports."

"We need to follow suit here in Ireland": Kildare Senator calls for quicker establishment of safe access zones for abortion

"Bord Bia plays a critical role here in ensuring that Irish suppliers and customers continue to build and foster strong and enduring relationships in this region."

The Newbridge politician added: "My Department (of Food, Agriculture and the Marine) is strongly engaged in the Government’s strategic approach to Africa in terms of both trade and development."

"One example is the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme (AADP), jointly funded by my Department and the Department of Foreign Affairs, which supports Irish agri-food companies to partner with African companies in the development of sustainable local food enterprises."

Therapeutic farm seeks permission to open facility in Kildare

Minister Heydon also claimed that this will support the growth of markets for local produce, along with facilitating mutual trade between Ireland and Africa.

According to his Dept, West Africa is an important export destination for Irish food and drink, generating €415 million in Irish exports in 2020.

The region includes 16 countries with a combined population of 320 million.

Kildare PPN remind public about closing date for County Speed Limit Review 2021

Kildare hideaway offers "redevelopment opportunity"

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media