05/10/2021

Emergency leak detection works to take place, Kildare County Council announces

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that emergency leak detection works are currently taking place.

It said in a statemen that the water supply to the following areas in Naas will be disrupted at intermittent periods between 11am and 3pm tomorrow on Wednesday October 6.

KCC added that these works will be carried to carry out essential leak detection works in the following areas: Chadwicks store, Ardconagh, Our Ladys Place, Sarto Road, St David's Terrace, Devoy Quarter apartments, Gabriels Place, Pacelli Road, Gigginstown Park and surrounding areas.

