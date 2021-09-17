Search

17/09/2021

Road resurfacing and footpath upgrades taking place in this Kildare town

Kildare County Council (KCC) have announced that footpath/resurfacing works will be carried out on the L70418 in Henry Street, Newbridge soon.

A one way traffic flow system will be in place through out the works.

Traffic flow from Charlotte street will not be permitted and shall be diverted around the assigned route, while diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

KCC have said that Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.

It added: "Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."

The works will take place between Monday September 20 to Tuesday September 28.

