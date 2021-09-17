Search

17/09/2021

Newbridge alleged hijacking: Man kicked in head and cut with knife

Incident

There is increasing concern over the future of Naas Courthouse

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A man was allegedly pulled from his car and was kicked in the head during a hijacking incident in Newbridge.

Before Naas District Court on September 15 was Stewart Wyse, 28 , of Apartment 3 Corbans Mill, Millbrook, Naas.

He was seeking bail and faces an allegation of taking the car.

The court heard from Garda Patricia O’Dowd that the gardaí received a report of an alleged hijacking at Morristown Biller at 11pm on September 13.

Read more Kildare news

It was alleged that the driver had a knife held to him and was told to get out of the car.

It was claimed that the knife was held to him, cutting his nose before he was pulled from the vehicle and kicked in the forehead.

A day later the gardai in Newbridge went to Dublin where the defendant had been arrested and a Volvo key was found in his possession.

The court heard that during interview the defendant admitted having the key and had no permission to take the vehicle.

It was claimed that the injured party says he does not know the defendant and it was a random attack.

He was conveyed to Newbridge garda station and charged with unauthorised taking.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant was being attacked after coming over to the car.

“The complainant is the person who attacked my client,” he said, adding that the defendant took the car to escape.

The defendant told the court he knew the injured party and he (injured party) lured him to someone he owes drugs to.

The defendant told the court that someone tried to slash his face and he sustained a hand injury.

“I took the car to get away,” he said.

He added: “They could threaten my family.”

Cross examined by Sgt Jim Kelly, he said he did not report the incident himself because “I’d be blamed for being a rat if I told the gardaí.”

Opposing bail, Sgt Kelly said unauthorised taking is a serious offence and the defendant admitted taking the car.

He told the court he was addicted to heroin and he had taken it because of depression.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that some of the objections are sustainable in law and he refused bail, directing that the defendant receive medical attention.

The case was adjourned to September 22.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media