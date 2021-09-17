Search

17/09/2021

Burst watermain in Kildare, repairs underway

A water main has burst in Kildare

A water main has burst in Kildare

Reporter:

Ciaran Mather

A watermain burst on Wood Road at Blackhall in Calverstown this morning, Kildare County Council have announced.

It has said that water supply in the area will be affected until 2pm.

