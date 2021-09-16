Plans for more park benches and bicycle stands in Newbridge

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare Co Council is planning to install more outdoor seating in Newbridge town.
Officials are also looking at providing bicycle parking stands on the Main Street.
Councillor Peggy O’Dwyer had asked the Council to consider installing additional bicycle racks on Newbridge Main Street
in particular at the lower end from St. Conleths Bridge.
The Council said that its Strategic Projects and Public Realm team are currently working with the Sustainable Mobility team on the provision of parklets with outdoor seating and bicycle parking on the Main Street in Newbridge, including at the lower end from St Conleth's Bridge.
The issue was discussed at the monthly meeting of the local Municipal District on September 15.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.