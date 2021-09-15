Kildare citizens urged to clean up their nearest coast for Beach Clean 2021

Like many annual events, the Big Beach Clean took a break in 2020... but now, the event is back floating and flowing with life again.

10 volunteer groups have signed up for the charity group Clean Coasts’ Big Beach Clean 2021 to tackle litter in County Kildare, the organisation has been confirmed.

However, the group has made it very clear that they are more than open to receiving outside help from volunteers from all over the county.

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call-to-action organized by Clean Coasts that calls volunteers from communities all over Ireland getting involved to remove litter from our beautiful coast at the end of the bathing season, as part of the International Coastal Clean-up (ICC), which is operated on an international level by Ocean Conservancy.

Clean Coasts have said that the initiative is also an opportunity for the over 200 registered volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which will entail collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards in an attempt to heighten awareness about the issue of marine littering.

It explained: "This year will see the involvement of the National Spring Clean programme once again with registrations having been open nationwide to all residents of Ireland, no matter how far from the coast they are based."

"Statistics have shown that over 70 per cent of plastic pollution affecting our ocean comes from land-based actions."

"For this reason, Clean Coasts have asked volunteers to help prevent litter from entering our waterways and seas by holding a clean-up no matter where they are in the country and tackling the problem at the source," it added.

Finally, Clean Coasts will once again be supported by the food company Cully & Sully, who will provide registered volunteers with Big Beach Clean kits, although a competition to win prizes will also take place.

Explaining their latest competition, Clean Coasts said: "Cully and Sully will also be giving away 10 of their exclusive swim robes to clean up participants. To be in with a chance to win, all you have to do is share a photo or video of your Big Beach Clean on social media, use the hashtag #BigBeachClean21 and tag @CleanCoasts and @CullyandSully in the post."

Cully and Sully will also be hosting a Big Beach Clean event in Schull, West Cork on Friday September 17 for volunteers in the area.

So far, over 6,500 volunteers have signed up nationwide for the Big Beach Clean 2021.

The event will be launched on Friday and will run until the September 19 to coincide with as International Coastal Cleanup.

Clean Coasts is a charity programme, run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, which engages communities in the protection of Ireland’s beaches, seas and marine life.

Clean Coasts works with communities to help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, ocean and marine life, and it also works to create tangible and immediate improvements to Ireland’s coastal environment.

For more information, visit www.cleancoasts/org.