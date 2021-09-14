Look alive: Maudlin mausolea successfully spruced up by Kildare County Council and Naas Union of Parishes

The Maudlin mausolea in Kildare have been conserved in a successful operation led by Naas Union of Parishes and Kildare County Council (KCC).

Naas Green Party councillor Colm Kenny shared a photo of the newly refurbished monuments on his Twitter account, where he said: "Pleased to welcome Minister Malcolm Noonan on a return visit to the restored pyramid mausoleums at Maudlins Cemetery, Dublin Rd, Naas, today."

He added that the Follies Trust, who oversaw the project, worked with KCC, the Department of Housing, the Heritage Hub and Kildare Heritage.

Speaking on the project, KCC said in a statement: "The conservation of the Maudlin Mausolea is a great example of how community groups, interested individuals and Kildare County Council can work together to support the protection and conservation of heritage"

"In 2019 Primrose Wilson approached the Nass Union of Parishes with a view to conserving these unique structures. Funding was secured from a number of different sources for the project involving the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, Creative Ireland and the Naas Municipal District under the LPT allocation in 2020," it explained.

The council confirmed that the project was supported by the elected members of the Naas Newbridge Municipal District, and that in 2021, further funding was secured from the Heritage Council to restore the two doors.

"Without Community support, structures like these are at risk of falling into disrepair," KCC added.

According to a public PDF document published online by Naas Local History Group, Maudlins Cemetary features some unique pyramid shaped vaults, in addition to one enclosure which was erected in memory of the wife of Walter Hussey Burg, grandson of the famous 18th Century patriot and MP of the same name, whose seat was at Donore House, Caragh.

There are also vaults and enclosures containing the remains of many local titled families on the grounds, including the Earls of Mayo, the Earls of Clonmel, the De Robecks of Gowran Grange and the deBurgs of Oldtown.

One very interesting resident of the graveyard is the famous cartographer, Lieutenant Alexander Taylor, who produced a well known map of Kildare in 1783 and referred to the land as burial ground.

Taylor was later buried in Kildare in 1828.