Worries over condition of historic buildings in Naas discussed at council meeting

Councillors have expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of two landmark historic buildings in Naas — St David’s Castle, off Market Square and the Market House, adjacent to the canal harbour.

Naas politician Anne Breen sought a reassurance that endangerment notices would be served, when warranted, to provide support for protected structures.

Cllr Bill Clear complained about the Market House which, he said, has been left “in a shocking state.”

A previous Naas Municipal District meeting heard that St David’s Castle has been sold privately.

Historians say the castle is very much part of the town’s history dating back to the original building in the time of King John of England when two parliaments were held there.

It was a central feature during the 13th and 14th centuries as a Norman stronghold.

A report on the condition of the castle last November noted that there is extensive vegetation growth at high level which appeared to be rooted in and growing from the stone rubble walls. The extent and quantity of this vegetation growth suggests that there is considerable water ingress on the upper part of the three-storey house — either through the roof, parapets, or both.

Market House, previously the subject of a plan to develop a pub and restaurant, was placed on the derelict sites list.

The historic building was erected by John Bourke, the fourth Lord Mayo, about 1813.

KCC official Eoghan Murphy said that given that the castle has been sold only recently it would be unfair to take any action.

Mr Murphy also said that the new owner is very genuine and intends to work with KCC. He said that while there is significant deterioration, the vault is intact as is a staircase.

He said slates had been previously stolen from the roof and the new owner is keen to secure the premises to prevent this happening again. He said the new owner is committed to conserving the structure.

He also said KCC would look into what might happen at Market House.