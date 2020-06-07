Final hours to enter draw to win €400k house in Kildare

€100 tickets are still being sold for a fundraising draw to win a brand new three-bedroom, semi-detached home worth over €400,000 in Maynooth.

All proceeds go to the building and development of the Faythe Harriers GAA facility in Co Wexford.

Further details are available on www.winthe house.ie.

The Club has received approval from the GAA to hold the draw at Chadwicks Wexford Park at 12 noon tomorrow.



The draw will be streamed live on Facebook, Instagram and will be covered by Southeast Radio.

The draw will be overseen by an independent observer.

The winning entry number will be announced live on air, with the winner’s name being announced as soon as possible afterwards via social media and Southeast Radio, once the winner has been notified personally.

The house is situated in an Ideal location for families and only 15 minutes from Dublin.

Carton Wood is an exclusive new development on the Dublin Road, adjacent to Maynooth.

Nestled between the town and the iconic Carton House Estate, Carton Wood offers residents a base from which to explore the beautiful surrounding countryside.

This large (117.4 sq m/ 1264 sq ft) A-rated house is built to a high standard of design, layout, specification and landscaping, and will include:

A fitted kitchen with the following appliances:

Stainless steel extractor hood Ceramic hob Oven Microwave Integrated fridge/freezer Integrated dishwasher