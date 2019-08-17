Price register shows house price increase in Clane

There has been a rise of just under 20% in house prices in the Clane area for the January to July period of this year compared to the same seven months of 2018, a survey of the Property Price Register shows.

There were 51 house sales reported this year in the Clane area, involving €16.8 million, compared to €15.6 million spent on 61 sales for the same period last year.

The average price this year was €329,932 — up 18% on last years average of €279,445.

The median price, below which half of all dwellings sold are priced, was €310,000, an increase of 17% on the same period last year.

The most expensive home was a property at Capdoo, which sold for €800,000.

Another house at 3 Esmonde Avenue sold for €565,000, while number 33 Esmonde Avenue sold for €497,000.

Ten of the 51, or almost a fifth, including apartments, were sold for under €200,000.

There were 19 (37%) sold for €275,650 or below.

In February it was reported that the median price of houses in the Clane area remained roughly the same in 2018 as 2017.

An analysis showed differences in average prices between different estates, although the number of sales in such cases means one has to be cautious about the figures.

The median sales figures for 99 properties in 2018, below which and above which all house or apartment sales figures lie, was €279,000.

This was under one per cent higher than the equivalent figures of €276,900 in 2017.

It was €244,000 in 2016.