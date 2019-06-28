Met Éireann's latest weather update for the weekend and next week

Cloudy weather and some thundery downpours replaced sunshine and clear blue skies a little earlier than expected on Friday but Met Éireann expects similar patchy weather to continue into Saturday but becoming fresher on Sunday.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Met Éireann sourced satellite images Clouds covered most of Leinster, Connacht and Munster while Dublin, northeast Leinster and Ulster staying cloud free.

Met Éireann says it will be warm and humid on Friday with good sunshine in many areas but cloudy periods also especially in Munster and Connacht.

Saturday will feature a mix of cloud, sunny spells and heavy showers but it will remain warm. It's expected to be bright and breezy on Sunday with sunny spells and a few passing showers with temperatures dropping back to average high teen and low twenties.

As for next week, the forecaster is not expecting a return of the high temperatures but it does look like it is going to be dry and sunny as an Atlantic high build over Ireland. The hot weather looks like it remain over Europe and MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEETs.

Chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/Wnw4DQROQz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2019

Warm and humid today with good sunshine in many areas but cloudy periods also especially in Munster and Connacht with some scattered showers and the risk of localised heavy or thundery downpours. Remaining dull also in parts of the Southeast. Top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees pic.twitter.com/RE3pwH2Lmv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2019

Met Éireann forecast issued at 11.15am on June 28

Met Éireann says it will be warm and humid on Friday with good sunshine in many areas but cloudy periods also especially in Munster and Connacht with some scattered showers and the risk of localised heavy or thundery downpours. Remaining dull also in parts of the Southeast.

Top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees generally but a few degrees cooler in southern coastal areas due to moderate southeasterly breezes.

TONIGHT - FRIDAY 28TH JUNE

Variable amounts of cloud around overnight with the risk of a few heavy showers, possibly thundery in nature. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in light southerly breezes.

TOMORROW - SATURDAY 29TH JUNE

A mix of cloud and sunny spells on Saturday with some heavy or thundery showers in places. Another warm day with maximum temperatures ranging 20 to 26 degrees in moderate southerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Headline: A good deal of dry weather overall with just a few showers. Temperatures close to average.

Saturday night: A breezy night with clear spells and a few showers, these mainly affecting the west and northwest. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

Sunday: Bright and breezy on Sunday with sunny spells and a few passing showers. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds. Most areas dry overnight but a few showers will affect the west and northwest. Minimum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.

Monday: Sunny spells and showers on Monday but holding mainly dry in the south of the country. Maximum temperatures 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in moderate northwest breezes. Largely dry overnight with just the chance of an isolated shower in the north. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Top temperatures 17 to 20 degrees in light breezes. Staying dry overnight with clear spells. Lows 8 to 11 degrees.

Wednesday: It looks set to be another dry day on Wednesday with sunny spells and patchy cloud. Maximum temperatures 17 to 22 degrees in moderate southwest winds.