Fans of lego who have seen brick.ie displays at the Kildare County Show and Naas library in recent years are in for a treat if they are available t head to the City North Hotel in Dublin on the weekend of July 13 and 14.

Fresh from the Kildare County Show, the brick.ie LEGO(R) will be heading to Brick Féile on Saturday and Sunday, July 13/14.

The show will have a substantial charitable element.

Kildare-based LEGO artists, Breda Fennell, said this Feile will be the biggest yet and will celebrate brick.ie's 10th anniversary.

The spectacular displays will include models by Breda and David Fennell as well as Jessica Farrell who are responsible for some of Ireland's largest LEGO builds to date.

For those who have seen brick.ie displays at the Kildare County Show and Naas Library over the years, this forthcoming Feile will be a step-up to international class as the CityNorth Hotel venue can facilitate larger models and diorama.

Joining the brick.ie team by plane, train and automobile will be over 20 of their fellow international adult fans of LEGO (AFOLs) with models never before seen in Ireland. Brick Féile will also feature the team's biggest play areas yet including a Duplo(R) brick pit for the first time.

For the first time ever at an Irish event the brick.ie team will be joined by FairyBricks, the charity that last year delivered over 40,000 euro worth of LEGO(R) sets to Irish hospitals with the assistance of Kildare's brick.iemembers. Visitors to Brick Féile will have the opportunity to help build Ireland's largest ever LEGO(R) mosaic with assistance from the world-record breaking team from Fairy Bricks.

Breda said that with another round of Irish deliveries planned for this autumn it is a unique way to support children in hospitals throughout Ireland.

For tickets see www.brickfeile.ie or https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/brick-feile-tickets-56668773828