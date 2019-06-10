Kildare pub famous for throwing Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood out for singing is up for sale

The Kildare pub famous for the legendary Rolling Stones story of how Ronnie Woods was thrown out for playing music is up for sale.

There are differing versions of what happened that day at Fletchers of North Main Street, Naas with some folk saying Rod Stewart, who was in the company of Rolling Stone, was in fact the offender who started the impromptu music session. Ronnie was living in Kildare at the time.

Leinster Leader columnist Rob Mulhern tried to get to the bottom of the mystery a couple of years ago.

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents and John P. Younge have been appointed in the sale of this famous licensed premises as Tommy Fletcher retires, the property having been in the family since 1931.

Fletchers was purchased by the current owner’s father in 1931 and has been run as a pub and grocery for quite a long number of years and in recent years as pub only.

"It is a property that oozes character with the back drop in the bar and lounge of original whiskey and sherry caskets together with tea caddies and spice drawers originating in the grocery time," said Jordan Auctioneers.

"One of the most iconic pubs in Naas, it presents in very good condition and with tremendous potential. In addition, the ground floor comprises public bar and lounge and snug to the rear, together with ample stores including garage, lofted area suitable for further expansion, a cold room and the usual facilities associated with a licensed premises including ladies and gents toilets."

Upstairs, which was originally living accommodation is ideally suitable for same or for office or restaurant.

According to the auctioneers, the lofted store is to the rear with independent access via an archway from the Main Street is ideally suitable for further expansion and there is even a small garden at the back of the site which is ideal for a beer garden.

Commenting on the sale Paddy Jordan said “it is seldom that a premises of this quality comes on the market with such tremendous character and in such good condition in the heart of Naas”.

The property will be auctioned on Tuesday July 16 in Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas unless previously sold. The agents report good interest in the property already only having come on the market this week. The agents are quoting a guide price in excess of €600,000.