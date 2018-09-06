Plans for major expansion of Newbridge's Courtyard Shopping Centre get green light from An Bord Pleanála

Plans to expand the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Newbridge have been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála, however it did not alter the planning conditions set out by the council.

Treacy Courtyard Developments Limited was given the go ahead to knock down part of the development by Kildare County Council to make way for more retail units, car parking and apartments in the centre of Newbridge.

The shopping centre already includes Dealz, Benetton, TKMaxx, Eddie Rockets, O’Brien’s off licence and Vanity Fair along with many other stores.

The developer wants to demolish Unit 1 of Block D, which is part of the block of units between Eddie Rockets and TK Maxx, to facilitate access to the courtyard so it can expand the development.

In January the council gave the go ahead, however the applicant has appealed three of the planning conditions.

The company said it has no problem constructing the link road from the Athgarvan Road to Edward Street, but it does not own all the adjoining land and can only develop the land it owns.

It also said it does not have the skills to reevaluate the Scoot traffic system and that should be done by the council. It also believes that the upgrade of the CCTVis not a necessity of the proposal.

Itn it's decision, An Bord Pleanala said; "Having regard to requirements under the Design Manual for Urban Roads and

Streets (DMURS), the coherent connection of the proposed development toexisting services and facilities, and the impact of the proposed development on traffic at junctions in the vicinity, it is considered that the conditions are appropriate and are in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

In deciding not to accept the inspector’s recommendations with regard to two of the conditions, the board noted the condition requires a design only and not construction of the link road. It said the applicant has proposed to review and upgrade camera equipment.