County Kildare Chamber welcome €51m sale of Leixlip's Hewlett Packard campus

County Kildare Chamber this morning welcomed the news that BlackRock Real Assets has joined forces with developer Michael O'Flynn to acquire the Hewlett Packard (HP) campus in Leixlip.

Allan Shine, Chief Executive of the Chamber said this morning; “This news is very welcomed and further demonstrates that Kildare is the ideal location of choice for business enterprise. This high tech manufacturing complex represents an economic opportunity for large scale end-users and we welcome the news that the investors are planning immediate investment in the site.

Read also: Cork developer in bid for Kildare HP site

"There is huge potential to further expand the existing offering that the campus currently offers. Kildare has an extremely highly educated workforce and its close proximity to Dublin City, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port makes the county an ideal location to invest in.”

The Irish Independent is reporting €51m will be handed over for the 195 acres site which includes nine buildings covering 1.47million square feet.

The site is currently occupied by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Celestica, MGS and Global Entserv Solutions, however a large portion of the accomodation is vacant.

The paper reports there is also 70 areas of surplus development land. It's understood the new owners are planning a complete rebrand for the campus to Liffey Business Park.

In February 2017, HP said that inkjet print done by HP Inc would be transferred to the United States and Asia, and announced 500 job cuts on February 8.

At the time long term staff at the Leixlip plant were shocked at the extent of the cuts.

HP Inc said then it planned to sell the Leixlip site including its current sub-leases.