Open day for one of Kildare's musical and dramatic societies

Clane Musical and Dramatic Society will hold an open night on Monday, September 10 at 8pm at the Abbey.

The public is invited to attend to hear all about the Society’s upcoming events for the coming year.

"Blood Brothers” The Play version, will be in The Abbey on September 27, 28 and 29.The play is directed by Sadie O'Reilly and tickets now on sale in Marron’s Pharmacy and with Anne on 0876897376 or on the door.

The 2018 Pantomime “Robin Hood and His Merry Men” will be directed by Elaine Moore O’Donohoe and Choreographer Gráinne Jones.

The 2019 musical will be ‘Funny Girl’, directed by Arthur McGauran. The musical director will be Michael Fay and choreographer is Gráinne Jones.

Old and new member welcome, and they are looking look forward to seeing the public for what they say is going to be a “very exciting year ahead for CMDS”.

Read also: 'Temporary fix' put in place over sinkhole on Offaly road near Kildare border