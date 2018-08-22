'Temporary fix' put in place over sinkhole on Offaly road near Kildare border

Offaly County Council staff carried out an 'interim repair' yesterday allowing the tunnel road in Edenderry to re-open.

The road leaving Edenderry on the Rathangan road had been closed yesterday due to a collapsed culvert, effectively a sinkhole into an underground drain, at the Blundell Aqueduct.

No traffic was allowed through the tunnel on the Edenderry to Rathangan road while council staff attended the scene. An emergency road closure was put in place with gardaí at the scene.

The temporary fix allowed the L-1001, known locally as the tunnel road, to reopen.

"It is anticipated however that further road closures will be necessary in the coming days to facilitate the permanent reconstruction of this localised collapse," Offaly County Council said.

"We are working in conjunction with Waterways Ireland and the OPW," they concluded.