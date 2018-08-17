Man killed in Kildare motorbike accident

A man was killed in a motorbike road accident in Kildare this afternoon.

The fatal collision took place on the R445 road between Monasterevin and Ballybrittas at around 2.30pm this afternoon, and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A man aged in his 50s was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a 4x4 vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver and sole occupant of the 4x4, a man in his 60s, was also taken by ambulance to Naas Hospital. His condition is not yet known.

The R445 is currently closed to traffic west of Monasterevin to facilitate Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.