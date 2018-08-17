TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure following crash in Kildare

UPDATED: The Old N7 (R445) road is closed until further notice both ways outside Monasterevin on the Portlaoise side, as emergency services deal with a fatal crash in which a motorcyclist has lost his life.

Gardai were directing traffic on Friday afternoon just after 4:00pm.

Traffic is very heavy southbound from J7 Kill on the N7 through to J11 M9 on the M7, where there are also northbound delays following an earlier incident.

This has added to delays leaving Naas on the Newbridge Rd, with long delays from Jigginstown Green through to the Newbridge Rd R/A.

It's quite slow southbound through Sallins on the Clane Rd (R407).

It’s busy too heading into Kilcullen on the Naas Rd (R448).