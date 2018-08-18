Florida Rose of Tralee has links to County Kildare

Not alone will Grainne Carr be representing Kildare in the Rose of Tralee, there is another contender with Kildare links.

Victoria Sexton, the Florida Rose, is niece of David and Susan Sexton of Kildare Farm Foods, Rathmuck.

The 24 year-old grew up in the county on a farm and used to help her mother in her salon in Monasterevin.



She moved to the Ocala in the States in 2004 and is currently a vocal student at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Victoria loves to return to Kildare every Christmas where she entertains the crowds when Santa visits.



Roses competing for the international Rose of Tralee met the public in Athy yesterday, Monday August 13 at the start of a two-day tour of Kildare.



The Roses were in Athy from 4.45pm taking part in Ernest Shackleton-themed activities and enjoying some dragon boat racing.



The 56 Roses who will compete for the international Rose of Tralee title later this year were treated to the best of Kildare when they toured the county, courtesy of Kildare Fáilte.



The Rose of Tralee International Festival kicked off last night, August 17.



The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth was the home to the Roses for two nights as Kildare Fáilte and Kildare County Council facilitated an action-packed tour including a welcome reception in Burtown House, Celbridge, Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park, the Kildare Round Tower, Solas Bhride, the K Club and Kildare Village.

