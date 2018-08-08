Wedding plan luck for Kildare Rose family

The Carr family from Ardclough and its Rose of Kildare, Grainne, have had a bit of luck on timing if nothing else as they prepare for a number of big days this month.

The Rose of Tralee event is only one of them, it emerged at a function organised by county councillors at the Base entertainment centre in Celbridge yesterday evening, August 7.

Grainne’s brother, professional rugby player, 32 year old Fionn Carr, is getting married this weekend, in Carlow, to Galway girl, Claire Nestor, followed by a reception in Kilkea Castle.

Days later, 23 year old Grainne, heads off to Tralee for the Rose of Tralee Festival, where the main events run from August 17-21.

Grainne, her parents, Evan and Angela, were present at Base to hear words of welcome and well wishes from Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District chairperson, Kevin Byrne, Cllr Ide Cussen and Deputy Mayor of Kildare, Robert Power, as well as Cllrs Joe Neville, Anthony Larkin, Michael Coleman and representatives from Celbridge Community Council and Celbridge Tidy Towns.

Grainne’s mother, Angela discussed the busy schedule.

While Grainne only applied for the Rose of Kildare role earlier this year after a batch of her legal studies were finished, Fionn and his fiancee had made arrangements much earlier for their big day.

“Grainne had no idea of the Rose date’s,” said Angela, who is originally from Rathangan, and has been living in Ardclough for 26 years.

Just as well then that Grainne’s week of revelry in Kerry comes a week later.

And good too for Evan, a Monasterevin native, and Angela, because they are going down to Tralee for much of the week.

In addition to Fionn’s wedding, the family have another one in August, that of their niece, Caoimhe Harrison, who is marrying David Connolly in Monasterevin.

The Kildare Rose was present at the Base with her boyfriend, Colm Smyth, who will not be escorting her at the Rose event.

“You have to apply separately,” said Grainne.

Colm, who is from the Ardclough road in Celbridge will attend Tralee later in the week.

“ It will be a break from studies,” said Grainne, explaining why she is looking forward to the main event and enjoying the current activities, and thanking everyone for their support.

Grainne went to St. Anne's National School in Ardclough, and and later to Newbridge College for secondary school.

Last September, she graduated with a first class honours law degree from Maynooth University. She recently passed the entrance exams to the Law Society of Ireland and will begin training as a solicitor with William Fry next year.