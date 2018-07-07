My Kildare Life interview with 2018 Kildare Rose Grainne Carr

Grainne Carr is the 2018 Kildare Rose. From Ardclough, Grainne will represent the county at the Rose of Tralee in August.

Grainne (23) is the daughter of Evan and Angela. She has two brothers, Fionn and Diarmuid. Fionn is a professional rugby player. Grainne went to the local primary school of St. Anne's NS, and Newbridge College secondary school. She graduated with a first class honours Law Degree from Maynooth University in September 2017. She recently passed the entrance exams to the Law Society of Ireland and will begin training as a solicitor with William Fry next year.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

My first memory of growing up in Kildare is probably going to the Leinster Championship final in 2000 with my dad. I distinctly recall him throwing me up into the air in Croker as the full time whistle blew — the Lilywhites had beaten the Dubs. I was decked out head to toe in a full Kildare kit — from white braids in my hair right down to my gleaming white football socks and runners, I felt like I was Kildare’s biggest fan that day.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

Definitely the people — there’s nobody like the Lilywhites! I think each town and village has such a sense of community and comradery that is evident through their sports teams, schools and events. Although there’s plenty of local rivalries around the county, when we all come together to cheer on Kildare we definitely are the best supporters in the country, although I may be slightly biased.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

It would either involve a day at the races, be it at Naas, Punchestown or the Curragh, or going shopping to Kildare Village. I love going to the races so I count myself lucky that we have three racecourses so close by.

The Punchestown Festival is also great to bring friends from other counties to so they can experience the buzz of the Festival and enjoy the nightlife that Naas has to offer.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT?

I would have to say Picaderos in Maynooth as I have a major soft spot for their tapas.

HOW IS THE YOUR TIME AS KILDARE ROSE GOING?

The year has already exceeded all my expectations and I haven’t even gone to Tralee yet!

I have been overwhelmed by the support of people and local businesses who have been so generous in their sponsorship and well wishes.

The preparations for Tralee are well underway and it’s all becoming very real now. I cannot wait to head to Tralee and take in everything the Festival has to offer, but I am also delighted that the Rose Tour begins in Kildare this year.

All of the Roses will get to see the very best the county has to offer and I’m looking forward to trying my hand at being a tour guide!