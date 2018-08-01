Conor O’Dwyer charity Pro Am at Kildare golf club

The Conor O’Dwyer Charity Pro Am to will return to Kilkea Castle next Friday, August 10.

The charity golf outing will take place in the newly reopened Kilkea Castle Golf Club in a bid to raise funds for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin and the National Children’s Research Centre.

200 golfers, made up of 50 professionals and 150 amateurs will take to the course to raise awareness of the hospital and the research centre.

Read more: Kilkea Castle reborn: "Jay came castle shopping about five years ago"

General Manager of Kilkea Castle Aidan O’Sullivan said that they were “delighted to partner with Conor and the team at Our Lady’s Children Hospital, Crumlin and The National Children’s Research Centre for the 2018 Pro Am. We have invested heavily in the golf course at Kilkea Castle and are excited to welcome 200 golfers next Friday.

“We look forward to developing our partnership with Our Lady’s Children Hospital, Crumlin, The National Children’s Research Centre and Conor even further in the coming weeks and months.”



Read more: Conor O'Dwyer, former top jockey and and in-form trainer