Maynooth schools ready by June 2020, say Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board

The stalled Maynooth Educational Campus project is expected to restart by the end of March 2019 and be completed by June 2020. The two schools at the campus had an original completion date of May 2019.

That’s according to Kildare and Wicklow Education Board officials speaking this morning at a KWETB meeting in Wicklow.

Work at the Education Campus has stalled in recent weeks following an appointment by the High Court, on June 5, of a liquidator in relation to the Sammon Group.

But this morning, officials outlined that work is currently ongoing to get ready to accept tenders for the project. The build is expected to formally go to tender by November 8, with an expected resumption of work by the end of March next year. It is expected that the work will take 12 months to complete.

Local Cllr Teresa Murray made a call that the matter be taken out of the hands of the KWETB and that the Department of Education take responsibility for it. She explained how the project had been subjected to a litany of delays in the past.

“Maynooth Post Primary School asked for an extension in 2009, and we’re nearly 10 years later. The staff, students and parents are exasperated. There are children who are in Maynooth Community College, that will never see a building. And really and truly, the parents never wanted two schools in Maynooth.

"They only ever wanted one. This situation was foisted on them.”

Cllr Reada Cronin

And she believed that an amalgamation was the only answer to the situation. Her view on the Department taking responsibility for the school was backed up by Cllr Reada Cronin.

“People in Maynooth are absolutely furious about this situation,” she said. “It’s been a debacle from start to finish.” She said the new school had been promised long before her own children were thinking of going to secondary school, and now her eldest is doing her Leaving Cert. And she agreed that people in Maynooth only wanted one school, to avoid any sense of rivalry.

