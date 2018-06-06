TD's call for action on Maynooth schools following Sammon liquidation

A local TD has called on the Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, to prioritise the completion of the Maynooth Post Primary Schools project.

Catherine Murphy’s comments came in the wake of the liquidation of Sammon Contracting which was approved in the High Court yesterday.

She feared that the “the domino effect of school projects being halted has impacted far too greatly not only in North Kildare but across Ireland and the education of young people is being hindered because of contractual arrangements between the Department and these private companies”.

Deputy Catherine Murphy

This, she said, was “unacceptable”. “The Department has a duty to ensure adequate facilities are provided to communities to educate our youngsters.

“Minister Bruton needs to ensure that the Dutch Infrastructure Fund appoint a new contractor as soon as possible to avoid any undue delays in delivering vital school buildings which communities are relying on."

Meanwhile her fellow Kildare North TD Bernard Durkin noted that while the news was very disappointing and a setback for schools like Maynooth Post Primary School and Maynooth Community College, “nonetheless, it is to be hoped that every effort will be made during the summer break to advance the tendering process for the completion of all the works concerned as soon as possible”.

