New contractor needed to complete Maynooth Education Campus after builder collapse

Maynooth Education Campus, which was expected to accomodate two new 1,000-pupil secondary schools will miss its completion date of May 2019 following the announcement that two Sammon Group companies, one of which was building the new schools, has gone into liquidation.

The High Court has, earlier today, appointed a liquidator to two constructions firms in the Sammon Group after they was unable to resume work on several school building projects including the Maynooth Education Campus.

Now the Kildare Wicklow Education Board has announced it will need to re-tender for another construction company to complete the schools on Maynooth’s Moyglare Road.

in a statement, newly appointed KWETB Chief Executive Dr Deirdre Keyes and the school principals of Maynooth Community College and Maynooth Post Primary School, Ms Siobhan McCauley and Mr Johnny Nevin expressed their “extreme disappointment, on behalf of their school communities, after hearing the news” about Sammon.

“Sammon Contacting Ireland Limited (SCIL) were engaged to construct two state of the art 1,000 pupil, post primary schools, on Maynooth Education Campus on behalf of KWETB and Maynooth Community College and Maynooth Post Primary School.

“The Campus was due for completion in May 2019.”

The statement sought to reassure all concerned that Dr Keyes and her team were “actively engaging with the Department of Education Senior Officials with regards to the public re-tendering process which will now need to be done in order to complete the construction of the Campus”.

“It is essential that these works are completed as quickly as possible and to the highest standards possible,” she said. And she "noted her regret to the staff and subcontractors of Sammon Contacting Ireland Limited”.

KWETB will ensure to keep all stakeholders are kept informed as the development progresses.

Former Labour TD Emmet Stagg called for the re-tendering to “expedited to ensure that the project is completed as near as possible to the original completion date of May, 2019”.

Mr. Stagg said the liquidation was dreadful news for the 200 employees of the Company and for the various sub-contractors working with the Sammon Group.

“Through no fault of their own or of CEO Miceal Sammon they had been brought down by the Carillion Group in the UK. The Sammon Group were one of the premier construction firms in the Country and the liquidation is a devastating blow.”

